Eunice Saunders, 97, died Monday, January 11, 2021.
She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Fletcher Lyle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stapler Saunders.
She was survived by Charles Ronald Saunders (Brenda), Michael Donovan Saunders (Joyce), Cheryl Jan Scott (Norman) and Juliet Genene Stell (John); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In leu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity, but Mrs. Saunders had a special place in her heart for Come Alive Ministries of Barrow County and she was a member of Winder First Baptist Church.
The family held a private graveside service due to COVID-19.
