JEFFERSON - Eural Eugene Euratis “Gene” Adams Jr., 84, Jefferson, entered into rest on Wednesday November 27, 2019.
Mr. Adams was born in Orlando, Florida, the son of the late Eural Eugene Euratis Adams Sr. and Emma Stallin Adams. Mr. Adams served in the United States Army as a helicopter pilot, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Mr. Adams is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and daughter, Kim Brookshire.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Petty Adams, Jefferson; sons, Pete Adams and his wife Kathy, Jefferson, Wayne Adams, Jefferson, and Steve Adams and his wife Tammy, Gainesville; daughter, Sandy, and her husband Eddie, Jefferson; son-in-law, Wade Brookshire, Pendergrass; 14 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, November 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens with full Military Honors.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 29, 2019 from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
