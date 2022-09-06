Eutelle Wilson Nix, 110,  passed away peacefully in her sleep on Labor Day morning, September 5, 2022.

She was born April 22, 1912, and lived much of her life in Jackson County. Eutelle was a member of Apple Valley Baptist Church and the Jefferson Garden Club and cherished her many friends in each.

She and her late husband, Joe Nix , lived on the old Nix farm in Apple Valley and avidly gardened there until the age of 101.

Graveside service: Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 10:45 a.m. at the Apple Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be given in her honor to Apple Valley Baptist Church, 1454 Mauldin Road, Jefferson, Ga. 30549-3430.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 11-17

