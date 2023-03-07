COMMERCE - Eva Crawford Ingram, 90, Commerce, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Born in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late James M. and Bessie A. Crawford. She was a long-time employee of Blue Bell Inc. of Commerce and also of Baker and Taylor.
Mrs. Ingram was a faithful member of Madison Street Baptist Church for many decades. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ingram was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Ingram Jr.; daughter, Mary Ballenger; and brothers, James, Harold and Roy Crawford.
Mrs. Ingram is survived by her sons, John Ingram, Nicholson, and Charles “Ben” Ingram, Commerce; sisters, Reba Wood and Mary Bruce, both of Commerce; as well as six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Billy Owensby officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
