Eva Jo Wall Helton, 95, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023.
Eva was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ludie Bradberry Wall. Eva was the widow of the late Joe Allen Helton.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Lynne Helton.
Funeral service: Friday, February 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at the New Pentecost United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 24, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
