COLBERT - Eva Lou Bagwell Gable, 92, Sorrow Patterson Road, Colbert, wife of the late William Sidney Gable, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Gable was born in Gainesville on December 29, 1927, daughter of the late Nathan Garland Bagwell and Mamie England Bagwell. She was a former cotton mill employee and retired from the assembly line at Lithonia Lighting in Conyers. Mrs. Gable was a member of Full Gospel Church in Comer.
Survivors include her children, Jean and Bill Madden, Danielsville, Joseph “Bobby” Tankersley, Colbert, Carol Tankersley, Porterdale, and Wayne and Caralee Tankersley, Rexburg, Idaho. She was the devoted “Grandma” to six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by children, Larry Payne and Clay Tankersley; and siblings: J.G. Bagwell, Jimmy Bagwell, Lottie Rhoden, J.C. Bagwell, McCagger Bagwell, Richard Bagwell and Ruth Cole.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public service. She was laid to rest privately at Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home and Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Eva Lou Bagwell Gable.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In