Eva Mae Scott, 83, died Sunday, November 6, 2022 peacefully at her home with her daughter by her side.
She was born August 4, 1939, in Johnstown, Penn., to Mara Belle Webster and Charles Henry Wills.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Wilbur, Robert and Charles; her son, George Thomas Dombrowski; her husband, Dennis Scott; her son-in-law, Thomas Huber; and the father of her children, Joseph Dombrowski.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Pryor (Jarratt), Mara Greenawalt (Larry), Bonnie Reed (Brian) and Theresa Griffis; three sisters, Mary, Minnie and Janet; special first cousin, Jo Ann Coover; best friend, Diane Bandrowsky; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was an amazing mother and friend. She loved her children and made sure they knew she loved them. Eva went to nursing school while raising five children and graduated with honors. She was proud to be a nurse and loved the profession. She is best known for her fiery spirit and not being afraid to speak her mind. Everyone that knew her loved her spirit and wit. She loved watching sports and especially cheering on her Pittsburgh Steelers.
She was a member of Bethlehem First United Methodist Church which she loved attending when she was able.
Funeral service: Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11 a.m with the Rev. Frank E. Bernat Jr. officiating. An informal visitation with family and friends will be held in the sanctuary after the service.
Her wishes were to be cremated and her ashes be placed at her son's gravesite in Osceola Mills, Penn. This wish will be honored at a family graveside service on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Umbria Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Ford officiating.
The family requests any memorials to Mrs. Eva Scott be made to her church, Bethlehem First UMC, 709 Christmas Ave, Bethlehem, Ga. 30620.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
