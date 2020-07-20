COMMERCE - Evan Davis, 17, Commerce, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Evan was born in Gainesville on February 14, 2003. Evan was a student at Commerce High School where he was a member of the CHS baseball team, he received the National Merit Award, he was an honor student, and a FCA leader. Evan was also a member of The Grove, 30-30 Ministries, and helped with Boot Camp at Lacoda Farms. Evan was an avid outdoorsmen, he Loved God, family and all people.
Evan is survived by his parents, Mike and Gidget Knight Davis, Commerce; sister, Emma Davis, Commerce; grandparents, Larry and Dennier Knight and Glenn and Brenda Vernell Davis Carroll.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the CHS gym with the Rev. Jeff Appling officiating with the interment following at Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a trust fund for Evan’s sister, Emma Davis at Regions Bank, 2123 North Elm St., Commerce, Ga. 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
