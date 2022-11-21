WINDER - Evelyn Adams Stewart, 93, Winder, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Stewart was a member of Bethabra Baptist Church. She was an outgoing and independent lady that loved to shop for shoes and baking for others. She enjoyed visiting with her family and friends and truly loved being around other people. Mrs. Stewart was also an animal lover of all kinds.
Mrs. Stewart is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Stewart; parents, Ira and Nora Adams; brother-in-law, Thomas Ouzts; and son-in-law, Billy Cox.
Mrs. Stewart is survived by her children, Linda Stewart Cox and Ricky Stewart; sister, Joyce Ouzts; three grandchildren, Chris Cox, Pam Cox (Seth) Payne and Summer (Keith) Cronic; eight great-grandchildren, Courtney Cox, Kaylee Cox, Lacey Cox, Brayden Baker, Katelyn Manders, Sydney Manders, Mason Huff and Chandler Thompson; and eight great-great-grandchildren, Aubree Hamm, Gunner Hamm, Reagan Thompson, Cooper Thompson, Skylar Thompson, Calleigh Kennedy, and soon-to-be Nix twins.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Burgess officiating. Burial will follow the service at Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted for the funeral service of Mrs. Stewart.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
