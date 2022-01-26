JEFFERSON - Evelyn Annelle Nix Kirkman, 85, Jefferson, entered rest Monday, January 24, 2022.
Mrs. Kirkman was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Joe Walter Nix and the late Martha Adams Nix and was a homemaker and loving mother. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kirkman is preceded by her husband and father of her son, James Hooper; second husband, Jimmy Kirkman; sisters, Ethelene Nix Duncan, Jeanette Nix Aaron and Joyce Nix McCord; and brothers, Ralph Edward Nix, Kenneth Wayne Nix, Bobby Joe Nix, Danny Gene Nix and Willie Dean Nix.
Survivors include her son, Ricky Hooper, Jefferson; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Shayla Crowe.
Graveside service: Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Eric Shelton and her son, Ricky Hooper, officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Kevin Crowe, Mike Parr, Steve Blalock, Andy Mize, Keith Nix and Chris Nix.
The family will receive friends at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Mr. Ricky Hooper, P.O. Box 355, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
