Evelyn Bales Cowart, 75, died December 17, 2019.

A native of Clarke County, she was a daughter of the late Ellis and Lula Dillenger Bales and was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Eugene Cowart.

Funeral service: Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Friday, December 27, 2019  from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Survivors include three children, Brenda Ashley, Athens, Larry Cowart, Athens, and Jimmy Ray, Hull; granddaughter, Glenda Ashley; two great-grandchildren, Angel Stevens and Jaycee Wilson.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com"

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 29-January 4

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.