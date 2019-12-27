Evelyn Bales Cowart, 75, died December 17, 2019.
A native of Clarke County, she was a daughter of the late Ellis and Lula Dillenger Bales and was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Eugene Cowart.
Funeral service: Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include three children, Brenda Ashley, Athens, Larry Cowart, Athens, and Jimmy Ray, Hull; granddaughter, Glenda Ashley; two great-grandchildren, Angel Stevens and Jaycee Wilson.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
