PENDERGRASS - Evelyn Bowers Mayfield, 75, Pendergrass, entered into rest Monday November 4, 2019.
Mrs. Mayfield was born in Gainesville, a daughter of the late Brad Parson Bowers and the late Lavina Morris Bowers, was retired from Mulberry Farms and was a member of Tyrus Baptist Church. Mrs. Mayfield is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Glenn Mayfield.
Survivors include two sons, Larry Cline Mayfield and his wife Linda, Pendergrass, and William Glenn Mayfield, Gainesville; daughter, Evelyn Lawana Shook and her husband James, Pendergrass; brother, William Bowers and his wife Carol, Calhoun; sister, Linda Stewart, Commerce; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Monk Phillips, Bo Whisnant and Wes King officiating with burial to follow in the Cave Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are: Jonathan Mayfield, Greg Beatty, Larry Mayfield, Anthony Sadler, Kyle Bohannon and Jason Shinliver.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5-9 p.m.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
