DANIELSVILLE - Evelyn Hawks Haynes, 94, Danielsville, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the care of the kind souls at St. Gabriel of Athens.
We rejoice now that she has been reunited with her loving family, husband, James R. Haynes Sr.; parents, Claud and Leona Hawks of the Sanford community of Nicholson; and seven brothers and sisters who preceded her in death.
Born August 8, 1927, Evelyn was a life-long resident of Madison County. She graduated from Madison County High School and Atlanta Business College, subsequently working as the office manager for the Madison County Health Department for over 30 years until her retirement in the early 1980’s.
She was a very active member of Danielsville Baptist Church for many years and then later in life attended Friendship Baptist Church. Over the years she taught many classes, served on many committees, and sang in many choirs. Her other interests included gardening, sewing, playing the piano and attending extended family get-togethers.
Evelyn was a kind, gentle and beautiful woman who touched so many lives. Her sweet spirit is already missed but her family looks forward to seeing her again one day.
Evelyn is survived by sons, James R. (Dick) Haynes Jr. and George Haynes; daughter, Merrie Haynes Gillespie; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service attended by immediate family members was held at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville on Monday, October 4, 2021. Interment was in Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In