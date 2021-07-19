WINDER - Evelyn L. Dunagan, 84, Winder, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.

She was born July 13, 1937 in Barrow County to the late James Earl and Rachel Carlyle Dunagan. She was preceded by a brother-in-law, Rondal Browning. Miss Dunagan was a member of the Auburn First Baptist Church and had resided here all of her life.

Surviving are sister, Shirley Browning, Winder; niece, Tracy Noutash, Sugar Hill; great-nephew, David Thompson, Sandy Springs; great-nieces, Jade Duane, Winder, and Rachel Thompson, Buford.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral service: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Tracy Noutash officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 18-24

