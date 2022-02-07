WINDER - Evelyn Louise Haynie, 91, Winder, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2022.
Evelyn was born February 17, 1930 in Winder to the late Onie Mae Barton. Evelyn married the late Richard “Jack” Haynie in 1949 and began life following him through the United States and to Germany with the United States Army. Upon returning to Winder, Jack and Evelyn ran a restaurant at the Elks Club in Winder for nine years. Then they moved to the American Legion restaurant in Monroe, that they operated together for 14 years and she continued for six more years following his death.
After closing the restaurant, Evelyn went to work for the University of Georgia as a director of the banquet halls where she retired in 1993. Evelyn spent her leisure time pruning her flowers, cutting grass, shopping with her girls and enjoying retirement. She loved early mornings, pretty things, sunshine and Mexican food!
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard “Jack” Haynie; daughters, Anita Pulliam and Pam McKibbin; and her brother Floyd “Mutt” Cooper.
Evelyn, whom we all affectionately called “Haynie” is survived by her eldest daughter, Jackie (Philip) Wall; grandsons, Scott (Nicole) Wall, Victor (Caren) Pulliam and Jackson McKibbin; one granddaughter, Nicole Wall; three great-grandsons, Terrell Wall, Jameson Wall and Welton Wall, along with one great-granddaughter, Alexis Pulliam.
A private family service will be held later.
Family to receive friends: Monday, February 7, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Barrow County Animal Shelter, 616 Barrow Park Dr., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
