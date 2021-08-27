BALDWIN - Evelyn "Rebecca" Kesler Poole, 63, Baldwin, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a brief illness.
Mrs. Poole was born on March 13, 1958 in Stephens County to Gene and Aleene Stevens Kesler. She was preceded in death by her son, Justin Bishop Poole; a sister, Laura Jean Kesler; and grandparents, O.B. and Evelyn Eubanks Stevens and J.B. Kesler and Alma Eubanks Kesler Anderson.
Mrs. Poole was a member of Line Baptist Church, where she was the church clerk for 27 years. Rebecca was the one who initiated the first church bulletins and continued to print them for over 34 years. She also served over the years in many other areas at the church including teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Rebecca was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was known to her grandchildren as "Nana". Rebecca enjoyed sewing, photography, tending to her flowers and genealogy.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 43 years, Johnny Poole, Baldwin; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Casey Sheriff, Martin; grandsons, Jared and Jacob Sheriff, Martin; brother, Beacher Kesler, Commerce; and several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Revs. Jerrell Beatty and Brandon Crunkelton officiating. Interment will follow in the Line Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kenneth McEntire officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Jared Sheriff, Jacob Sheriff, Judson Irvin, Joseph Irvin, Chris Harper and Nick Irvin.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional, however the family request that memorials be made to the Gideon's International Banks-Jackson Camp, P.O. Box 225, Commerce, Georgia 30529.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In