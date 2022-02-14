Evelyn Sanders McDonald, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
Mrs. McDonald was the daughter of Samuel Preston Sanders and Annie Mae Biles Sanders. She attended Truett-McConnell College and the University of Georgia. After retirement from the Internal Revenue Service in Atlanta, the McDonalds made their home in Batesville, Mississippi.
Mrs. McDonald was predeceased by her husband, Johnie McDonald; and a step-son, Stephen McDonald.
She is survived by step-daughers, Louise (Jim) Phillips and Patricia Knobf; grandchildren; nieces and nephews; sister, Martha Brice; and a brother, Howard (Judy) Sanders.
Graveside service: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the Comer City Cemetery in Comer. A memorial service will be planned later at her church, Pine Forest Baptist in Macon.
Memorials may be made to Pine Forest Baptist Church, 1848 Tucker Road, Macon, Georgia 31220 or K-Love Radio, P.O. Box 779002, Rockun, Calif. 95677.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
