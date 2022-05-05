Evelyn Smith McNeal passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 with her family by her side, only days shy of her 99th birthday.
Evelyn was born on May 7, 1923 in a house on the same property where she lived practically all her life.
The daughter of the late Homer and Alice Richardson Smith, Evelyn was a SuperWoman before the term was created. She was an excellent cook, known by many for her delicious Christmas time pecan pies. She was an accomplished seamstress who made beautiful clothes for the children. She was in the commercial egg business, responsible for gathering thousands of eggs, every day, seven days a week.
She and Howard raised four children. She was very active in Belmont Baptist Church, where she was the oldest surviving member and in the later years enjoyed the monthly BLT lunches. And in her “spare” time, she pursued her passion of planting and propagating flowers and flowering shrubs. Her favorite flower was the daffodil and she divided and replanted enough bulbs to cover the property. She was featured in Southern Living’s People and Places section (February 2009) as the “Daffodil Lady”. The community had known her as the Daffodil Lady for decades.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Howard McNeal; her two sons, Larry McNeal and Dan McNeal; her parents; and siblings, Myron, Byron, Winnon Smith and Elease Martin.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Jerri and Alan Dunaway, Hoschton, and Debra and Phil Henderson, Snellville; daughters-in-law, Nan McNeal, Talmo, and Martha McNeal, Braselton; grandsons, Trevor and Rhonda McNeal, McGaheysville, Va., Josh and Michelle Dunaway, Buford, Lt. Col. Matthew and Kathryn McNeal, Augusta, and Chris and Mary Susan McNeal, St. Simons Island; granddaughter, Kari and Patrick Butler, Suwanee; 12 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Belmont Baptist Church with the Reverend Bill Compton officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friend: Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Belmont Baptist Church Building Fund in Evelyn’s memory at Belmont Baptist Church, 3635 Belmont Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30507.
The family wants to thank Elaine Nabors for her many years of love, laughter and tender care for her “G.” Then, almost a year ago, a ray of sunshine named Lillie Venable joined the team. Mother loved them both.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
