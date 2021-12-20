HULL - Everett Dean Cox, 88, Hull, died peacefully at home on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
He was born in Elkhart, Indiana in 1933. He came South to college in 1950 and then married his sweetheart, Bette Jean Fuller Cox, Athens.
Everett was a teacher, and he taught nearly every age group including college Bible and Greek, high school Latin, math and science. He was a Ph.D. candidate in Bible. He was also gifted in linguistics.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bette Jean Fuller Cox; daughter, Elizabeth Diane Cox Francis; grandson, Robert Scott Francis II; parents, Francis Marian Cox and Rose Marie Teel Cox, Elkhart, Indiana; and siblings, Miriam Olive Cox, Margaret Cox McCreary, Una Marie Cox, Richard M. Cox and Russell Cox.
He is survived by his loving son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Denise Cox; his grandchildren. Douglas Cox, Nick Cox, Dayana Cox, Ashleigh Cox, Anna Brooks, Ana Ellenburger, Camila Hernandez, Christopher Cox, Cheyanne Cox, Peter Cox, Aiysha Cox, Imani Cox, Carlito Cox and Liliana Cox; and his siblings, Sharon Cox Haas and Shirley Cox Brown, Elkhart, Indiana.
Memorial service: Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church, 2725 Cherokee Rd., Athens Ga. 30605.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Temple Baptist Church.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In