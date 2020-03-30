Faenida Rosaneil Spratlin, 89, died March 26, 2020.
A native and longtime resident of Madison County, Mrs. Spratlin was a homemaker for most of her life. She was a daughter of the late Calton Beleau and Teresa Crook and the widow of Theodore “Ted” Stevens Spratlin. She was also preceded in death by a son, Douglas Spratlin; a daughter, Charissa Spratlin Thomas; and two sisters, Dorothy Jordan and Sophronia Allen Sartain.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Thomas Vaughan, Braselton; daughter-in-law, Elisa Spratlin, Tifton; son-in-law, Steve Thomas, Panama City, Fla.; grandchildren, Jason Spratlin and Christy Spratlin Blanchett, both of Tifton, and M. Amadea Groseclose, Chapel Hill, N.C.; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Evergreen Staff of Arbor Terrace of Dacula, as well as Northeast Georgia Hospice, for the care and compassion shown to Mrs. Spratlin.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Rd., Watkinsville, Ga. 30677, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
