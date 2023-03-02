Fannie Bell (Sanders) Sims, 94, passed on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at The Landings of Gainesville, with family by her side.
Fannie was born January 15, 1929, in Jefferson, to the late James Burton Sanders and Alma (Smith) Sanders. She was the youngest of 10 children, all preceded her in death.
Fannie married the late James Sims in 1946 and six children were born from their union. Fannie professed her life to Christ at an early age. She was a charter member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, now known as Emmanuel Community Church. She loved working in the church and cherished praising the Lord. She taught Sunday School, training union, Vacation Bible School, served on several committees and always enjoyed helping others.
Fannie loved to read her Bible, praying for and with others and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, always thinking of others first. “To Know Her was to Love Her.”
In addition to her late husband, Fannie is preceded in death by her daughter, Ruby Nell Sims.
Fannie leaves to cherish her memory her children, Kenneth (Dianne) Sims, Robert (Linda) Sims, Ralph (Betty) Sims, Frances (Charles) Whitey and Marie (Marc) Cohen; grandchildren, Kimberly Herrick, Kelly (Gary) Bull, Kevin (Christina) Sims, Kyle (Tiffany) Sims, Greg (Charlé) Sims, Chasity (Brent) Jordan, Amanda (John) Holmes, Paige (Kyle) Strange, Megan Whitey, Seth Cohen, and Jamie Cohen; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 3, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Community Church (formerly known as Pine Grove Baptist Church), 6079 Highway 52, Gillsville, Georgia 30543, with the Revs. Darryl Womack and Brent Jordan officiating. Fannie will lie in state from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Annie Armstrong or Lottie Moon Fund, c/o Air Line Baptist Church, 3368 White Sulphur Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30501.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Landings of Gainesville, Hospice of Northeast Georgia and special friend, Wilma Douglas.
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
