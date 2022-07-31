WINDER - Faye Sauls Manders, 77, Winder, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Mrs. Manders was the longest serving member of Union Baptist Church of Winder. She was a talented hairdresser for 47 years and was the owner of Illusions Hair Salon. Faye devoted her life to family and faith which she was the perfect example of a Proverbs 31 woman. She will be best remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, sister and MaMaw.
Mrs. Manders is preceded in death by her parents, George and Louise Sauls; and sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Ronald Hewatt.
Mrs. Manders is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jimmy Manders, Winder; children, Jill (Casey) Green, Bishop, and Matt (Kistie) Manders, Watkinsville; siblings, Patsy (Donald) Long, Rome, Linda (Tommy) Roberts, Winder, and Tommy (Linda) Sauls, Statham; and four grandchildren, Tanner Green, Tyler Grace Green, Hanna Manders and Montana Manders.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Union Baptist Church of Winder with Dr. John Talley and Trish Clarke officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 2 until 3 p.m. at Union Baptist Church.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Manders to Union Baptist Church, 534 Rockwell Church Road NE, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
