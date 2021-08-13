COMMERCE - Faye Wiles Nelson, 94, Commerce, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Born on March 4, 1927 in Terre Haute, Ind., Mrs. Nelson was the daughter of the late Claude and Goldia Apple Wiles. She was the widow of Bob Nelson, was a machine operator, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Hatton
Survivors include her brother, James Wiles; sisters, Ann Fuller, Helen Williams and Daisey Bailey; grandchildren, Robin Umpierres, Bobby Grider and Tina Grider; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
