nelson

COMMERCE - Faye Wiles Nelson, 94, Commerce, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Born on March 4, 1927 in Terre Haute, Ind., Mrs. Nelson was the daughter of the late Claude and Goldia Apple Wiles. She was the widow of Bob Nelson, was a machine operator, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Hatton

Survivors include her brother, James Wiles; sisters, Ann Fuller, Helen Williams and Daisey Bailey; grandchildren, Robin Umpierres, Bobby Grider and Tina Grider; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 15-21

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.