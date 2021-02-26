Finley Grace Dean, infant daughter of Kevin Dean and Lauren Nix Dean, was born into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Finley was preceded in death by her brother, Cooper Michael Dean; great-grandparents, Mickey Chambers, Doyle and June Dean and Margaret Nix.
Survivors in addition to her parents include her grandparents, Darrell and Tracy Dean, Teresa Nix and Clay Nix; great-grandparents, Rudolph and Birdie Nix, Willard and Annette Cartledge and Hazel Chambers; uncles, Christopher Nix, Kyle Dean (Mallory) and Derek “Bucky” Dean; and cousins, Hudson and Emerson Dean.
Graveside service: Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery.
No visitation will be held but a register book will be available at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
