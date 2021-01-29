PENDERGRASS - Fletcher Gray Culpepper Jr., 92, Pendergrass, passed away on Monday January 25, 2021.
Mr. Culpepper was born in Atlanta. He was the sixth son to the late Fletcher Gray Culpepper Sr. and Elsie Cooper Culpepper. Mr. Culpepper owned and operated Culpepper Services in Smyrna and was a member of Stone Path Independent Church in Maysville.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Culpepper was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Jean Gee Culpepper; brothers, Earnest, Roy, Johnny, Jimmy, William, Harold, Leslie and Amos Culpepper; step-daughter, Cindy Dorminy Aiola; grandson, Anthony Aiola; and great-grandson, Andrew Thomas Seay.
Survivors include his son, Sam Culpepper and his wife Renee, Griffin; daughters, Lynn Carrier and her husband Tom, Greensboro, and Celeste Peeples and her husband Gary, Bethlehem; step-son, Philip W. Dorminy, Madison County; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service.
Instead of flowers please make a donation to your local food bank in dad's memory.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467.
