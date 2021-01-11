COLBERT - Flora Nell Loggins Fortson, 73, Colbert, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at Northridge Medical Center.
Born on May 22, 1947 in Commerce, Mrs. Fortson was the daughter of the late Elbert “Buck” and Mae Louise Sorrow Loggins. She was a homemaker and served as Pastor of True Pentecostal Church of Danielsville, was a member of Colbert Living Waters Holiness Church, and was the widow of Charles Fortson.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Odell Loggins and Earnest Loggins; along with one sister; Hazel Loggins.
Survivors include daughters, Jackie Bedgood (Dick), York S.C., Mae Norman (Andre), Hoschton, and Robin Veal, Seneca S.C.; brothers, Delano Loggins and Barnell Loggins; sisters, Martha Calloway, Nora Shaw and Glinda Hammonds; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 11, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Monday, January 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Janice Loggins officiating. Burial will follow in Danielsville Memorial Cemetery.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Nell’s dear friends. Evonne and Marty Smith. “We couldn’t have done it without you.”
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
