Florence Ray Seymour gained his wings on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a brief illness.
Born on February 17, 1960 to the late William Florence Seymour and Frances Elizabeth McCarty Seymour from Colbert, Mr. Seymour was a lifelong resident of Madison County. Ray worked for DuPont for almost 25 years. He also owned and operated “Rays B-B-Q” in Ila.
Ray had many friends and never met a stranger. He always had a joke to tell and always tried to put a smile on everyone’s face. His passion was music, he started playing when he was seven years old. He was in the “Moon Lighters” band and played at many charity events. He also loved hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of six years, Susan Archer Seymour; his only daughter, Melissa (Allen) Reynolds; three grandsons, Tyler Wyatt, Austin (Kensleigh) Wyatt and Blake Wyatt; three step-grandchildren, Lexie Reynolds, Trey Reynolds and Braxton Reynolds; two great-grandchildren, Raylon Wyatt and Laklynn Wilson; numerous family and friends; and very special friends Mike Palmer and Brenda Abdel-Hafez, who were like family.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Hull Fire Department, 20 Daniels St., Hull, Ga.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
