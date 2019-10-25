Florence Stephens Camp, formerly of Commerce, passed away peacefully in the early morning of October 13, 2019 in Macon.
She was born May 10, 1930 in Adairsville, the fifth of six children of the late Flave and Kate Stephens who farmed in Floyd County. She graduated from Model High School in Floyd County. She later worked for Atlanta Gas Light Company in Atlanta, where she met her future husband, Albert Sidney Camp Jr. They were married at St. Mark United Methodist Church on June 14, 1952. They moved to Commerce in the mid 1950’s where Mr. Camp took a job with Commerce Manufacturing. Mrs. Camp was active in the First United Methodist Church, raised seven children and lived in Commerce until 2002 when she moved to Macon to be closer to family.
She is predeceased by her husband of 51 years; three brothers; two sisters; infant son Flave; and son Albert Sidney Camp III.
She is survived by sons, Stephen L. Camp (Sharon), John “Jack” F. Camp (Donna), and Ed S. Camp (Ginny); daughters, Florence C. Allen (Steve), Katie Williams (Scott) and Mollie C. Robins (John); daughter in-law, Pauline K. Camp; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:30 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan. The Rev. Jeff Cook of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church will officiate. The family will greet friends after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Commerce.
Harts Mortuary in Macon is in charge of arrangements.
