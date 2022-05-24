COMER - Floyd Edmund Read, husband of Barbara Rowe Read, died at home in Comer, on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Born in Augusta, he was the son of James Wiley Read Sr. and Margaret Walters Read, both deceased. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Wiley Read Jr.; and sister, Ann Read Shirey.
After graduating from high school at Richmond Academy in Augusta, Floyd enlisted in the Air Force to see the world and spent three years serving our country at Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins.
When his work as a field engineer with the Burroughs Corporation took him to Athens in 1968, he spent seven years attending night classes at UGA to earn a Bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, Beta Gamma Sigma, and Sigma Iota Epsilon honor societies.
Floyd spent 30-plus years working in the computer field, his last job being a systems analyst with the Athens-Clarke County Government. He also was an adjunct professor for about a decade at Athens Technical College and greatly enjoyed his teaching experiences.
Floyd was a committed Christian and shared his faith freely. He served his Lord as a member of Beech Haven Baptist Church and Prince Avenue Baptist Church, where he worked with the boys’ mission organization, Royal Ambassadors. He especially enjoyed leading the groups in their pinewood derby competitions. Most recently he was a member of First Baptist Church, Winterville.
He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 56 years; and children, Emily Hopp (Philip), Kenneth Read (Mary) and Melody Burns (Austin); grandchildren, Grace Ellison (Travis), Andrew Hopp, Rachel Hopp, Mitchell Read, Lydia Hopp and Matthew Read; and his sisters, Carole Logan and Eleanor Foshee.
Funeral service: Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Winterville.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Winterville, Ga.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
