HOSCHTON - Forrest Farrel “Bud” Stacy Jr., 80, Hoschton, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Stacy was born September 23, 1941 to the late Forrest Stacy and Virginia Hamm Stacy. Bud grew up on a dairy farm in Otto, Kansas. In late elementary school, his dad moved Bud and the family to Arkansas City, Kansas for work. There he met the love of his life, Carolyn. They later married, and Bud attended college at Cowley Jr. College. He went on to earn his Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering at Oklahoma State, and his Master's of Business Administration at Georgia State University.
Bud had a very contagious personality and never met a stranger. This helped him in becoming a very successful businessman. He was a humble and kind man who loved the Lord. He attended church at 12Stone Braselton. In his spare time, Bud loved to spend time with his family, read, fishing/outdoors and being at the lake.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Sue Stacy, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 77; his parents, Forrest and Virginia Stacy; his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Melvin Tipton; and his great-niece, Elizabeth Rush.
Mr. Stacy is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Gregg and Davida Stacy, Buford, and Chris and Lorri Stacy, Good Hope; grandchildren, Christopher and Tammy Stacy, Ryan Stacy, Candice and Ethan Jackson, Chelsea Gauthier, Makayla and Martin Mangram, Austin Stacy and Rene Stacy; eight great-grandchildren; his sister and brother-in-law, Vera and Ronnie Ramey; and many nieces & nephews.
A private interment will be held at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Pastor Steve Mason will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Monday, November 1, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Pkwy., Suite 222, Gainesville, Ga. 30501, 770-219-8888.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements.
