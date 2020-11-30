ROYSTON - Foster Wilder Harrison, 83, Royston, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Harrison was born in Royston on December 23, 1936, son of the late Paul Patton Harrison and the late Carolyn Lee Wilder Harrison. He was a retired United States Air Force Pilot having flown a B-52 Bomber during the Vietnam War. Mr. Harrison received numerous medals of honor while in service, but he was most proud of his Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross for flying over 200 missions. He was also a member of the Mill Shoal Baptist Church where he served as secretary, treasurer and a Sunday School teacher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Patton Harrison.
Survivors include wife, Barbara Hobbs Harrison; son, Foster W. Harrison Jr., California; step-daughter, Libby Bowers, Hart County; sister, Rebecca O’Conner, Decatur; grandchildren, Loren Harrison and Anna Harrison; step-grandson, Grant D. Bowers; three great-granddaughters; and special nephew, Randy Cromer.
Graveside service: Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors with the Rev. Eric Buffington officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully request that face masks be worn.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
