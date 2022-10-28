BRASELTON - Frances Arnold Harrison, 77, Braselton, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Eula Mae Duncan Arnold; grandson, Jeremy Clem; great-granddaughter, Harper Wiley; and brother, Howard Tullis.
Mrs. Harrison is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward Harrison, Braselton; children, Lisa Phillips, Winder, Keith (Trina) Harrison, Flowery Branch, Sandra Clem, Flowery Branch, and Michael (Tina) Harrison, Alto; grandchildren, Brittany (Josh) Wiley, Justin (Dolly) Harrison, Haley (Blake) Stacey, Amanda Clem and Kayla and Josiah Harrison; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Adalynn, Maverick and Caden; brother, Gary (Jean) Arnold, Flowery Branch; and sisters-in-law, Mildred Harrison Hayes, Sugar Hill, Sue Harrison Hughes, Buford, Edna Harrison Smith, Sugar Hill, and Janice Harrison, Winder.
Mrs. Harrison was born July 3, 1945 in Gainesville, and was a graduate of Buford High School. She was a homemaker and a member of New Liberty United Methodist Church. She did Meals on Wheels and was very devoted and loved her family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Randall Hulsey officiating. Interment will follow in New Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery in Braselton.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 28, 2022, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan, Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
