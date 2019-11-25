DANIELSVILLE - Frances Cheatham Fowler, 85, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Royston.
Mrs. Fowler was born in Commerce on January 26, 1934, daughter of the late Thurmon Thomas Cheatham and the late Lucy Faye McCurdy Cheatham. She was a homemaker and a member of the Danielsville Evangelical Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Terri Lynn Fowler; brothers, Crawford Cheatham, Delos Cheatham and Billy Cheatham; and sister, Floye Burroughs.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Gary Fowler; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Marie Fowler, Danielsville; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Lee Sexton, Danielsville; grandchildren, Jennifer Doster, Amy Hatala, Taylor Sexton and Jeffrey Sexton; three great-grandchildren; and her cat, Precious.
Funeral service: Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Taylor Sexton officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
