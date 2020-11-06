COMMERCE - Frances Darnell James, 89, Commerce passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Brookside Assisted Living.
Mrs. James was born in Commerce to the late Valley and Minnie Bell McElreath Darnell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Bud James; and son, Lamar James.
Mrs. James grew up in Commerce and was a long-time resident of Jefferson. She worked at the Jefferson Cotton Mill, ran a downtown flower shop, and then owned a Christmas tree farm on Old Pendergrass Road. She and her husband were members of Victory Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister, Betty McDonald, Commerce; daughter-in-law, Maria James, Blairsville; grandchildren, Melody Hanlon (Greg), Dunwoody, and Lee Garrison, Holly Springs; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Hanlon, Dunwoody, Lindsey Garrison, Lilburn, and Jared Garrison, Lilburn; and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service: Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Swayne Cochran officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
