BRASELTON - Frances Diane Cooper Holder, 70, Braselton, passed away on Monday October 25, 2021.
Mrs. Holder was born December 13, 1950 in Winder, the daughter of the late Winford Lamar and Frances Louise Gaddis Cooper, she is also preceded in death by her brother, James Cooper. Mrs. Holder worked with Hoschton Garment, Dundee Mills and Gainesville Radiology.
Survivors include her husband, Phillip Eugene Holder, Braselton; sons, Bradley Holder and his wife Crisy,, Hoschton, and Brian Holder and his wife Amy, Hoschton; four grandchildren, Briana Boyer, Allie Holder, Brooklyn Carballo and Emmalee Holder; three great-grandchildren, Blaklyn Boyer, Baylor Boyer and Ayden Carballo; sister, Shirley Puckett and her husband Ricky, Jefferson.
Funeral service: Friday October 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Jerry Gaddis and Calvin Gooch officiating with a private family burial. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Timothy Gilleland, Wesley Cronic, Wayne Bartlett, Benjamen Puckett, William Lay and Tony Stinchcomb.
Family to receive friends: Thursday October 28, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Georgia 30549, 706-367-5467. Online Condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
