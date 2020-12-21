HOSCHTON - Frances Elaine Davenport Simpkins, 87, Hoschton, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Born October 6, 1933 to the late Seabron and Irene Jones, she grew up in the small fishing village of Mayport, Florida surrounded by the love of many relatives and church family. She grew up knowing that God and integrity were central. Frances married Peter Robert Davenport, a Navy enlisted man. They were married for 30 years until Peter’s death. Frances and Pete had two children Deborah and Richard. Ten years after Peter’s death Frances married Roderick Gordon Simpkins. They were married 25 years until Gordon’s death in 2019.
Frances has two surviving children; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She loved them all dearly. Frances always thought of God and others before herself.
Graveside service: Monday, December 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
