HOSCHTON - Frances Elizabeth Pettyjohn, 75, Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Mrs. Pettyjohn was born in Monroe, a daughter to the late Hubert Y. and Albina Equilla Watson Massey. Mrs. Pettyjohn retired as a seamstress with Empire Manufacturing and was a member of the Pond Fork Baptist Church in Pendergrass.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pettyjohn was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter Massey, James Massey and Harold Massey; sister, Doris Hanley; and her spouse, Royce Robertson.
Survivors include her sons, Harold Pettyjohn, Talmo, and Randy Pettyjohn, Hoschton; daughter, Lisa Buckner, Seneca, South Carolina; brother, Gerald Massey, Jefferson; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Revs. Johnny Knight, Jeff Hogan, Harold Pettyjohn Jr. and Phil Carpenter officiating. The body will lie in state in the Pond Fork Baptist Church on Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m. The burial will follow in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery in Hoschton,. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Robert Hardin, Thomas Martin, Chris Hayes, Trey Pettyjohn, Jacob Hogan and Chris Holloway.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 6–8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
