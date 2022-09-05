GAINESVILLE - Frances Estella McElreath, 95, Gainesville, formerly of Barrow County, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022.
She was born in Andrews, North Carolina, on January 26, 1927, to the late Pascal and Bessie Mae Parmer. Mrs. McElreath was preceded by her husband, William O. McElreath Sr.; son, William O. McElreath Jr.; brother, Jay Parmer; and sister, Beulah Reed. She had attended Mulberry Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church.
Surviving are daughters, Sarah Jones, Gainesville, and Debbie Adams, Auburn; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, love offerings may be made to the family to help offset medical expenses.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
