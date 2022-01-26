Frances Fountain Rutledge, 86, wife of the late Fred Richard Rutledge, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
A native of Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Dennis and Louise Simmons Clifton. After traveling the world with her career Air Force husband, Fran went to work for Del Mar/Levolor as the shipping supervisor. There she brokered multi-million dollar accounts with airlines and trucking companies.
Her greatest pride and accomplishment, however, was her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her four children, Ben (Jenny) Rutledge, Dwight (Starla) Rutledge, Tracey Rutledge (Glen) Conyers and Keith (Amanda) Rutledge; 10 grandchildren, Caleb, Macy and Mylane Rutledge, Sydney (Cliff) Walters, Jarrett Rutledge, Shelby and Emma Rutledge, Chase Kindred, Tayler Kindred (Sawyer) Williams and Micah Kindred; and three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Carter and Micky.
Funeral service: Friday, January 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at Bluestone Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 28, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Madison County Food Bank, P.O. Box 147, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 or Bristol Hospice, 1252 Virgil Langford Road, Suite 200, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
