If you walked up on her back porch, you would hear the sound of her humming, smell the delicious aroma of supper on the stove, and notice how easily she’s managing the countless daily task of a Preacher’s wife and mother of 5 children.
What you might not realize, is that you are entering the presence of a mighty Warrior of the Cross.
Frances Huff Kesler was born on a late autumn day (November 29, 1932) in the home of her Great-granddaddy Will Hegwood in Greensboro, GA, to David and Fannie Butler Huff. The family moved to the Athens area when she was 5 months old and lived in and around Athens all of her life. Her lifelong best friend was her sister, Betty Huff Epps.
The most important decision of her life was when she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at age 5 during a revival at an Athens Church.
The next important decision she made was at the age of 8. She told a neighbor that if she could NOT marry Dennis Kesler, then she would go to China as a Missionary!
At age 17, on August 12, 1950, she and Rev. Dennis Kesler, Jr. were married in the home of the Rev. and Mrs. Hugh Moore in Anderson, S.C. Over the course of the next 10 years, they had 5 children, Clarke, Martha, Carol, Phillip, and Mary. During their lifetime, Dennis and Frances traveled to many countries, but she never once made it to China!
As a Pastor’s wife, Frances worked tirelessly beside her husband in each church where they pastored. These included The Jefferson C.H. Church, The Nicholson C. H. Church (River of Life), and the New Hope C.H. Church (New Hope Worship Center).
While raising their children, she taught herself to play the piano, taught her 5 young children how to sing harmony, wrote and directed many Christmas plays, directed Vacation Bible Schools, taught and directed Sunday School, served as church pianist, directed choirs, served as Women’s Ministry President, and was one of the 1st ladies to be on the General Board of the Congregational Holiness Church Women’s Ministry.
Mrs. Kesler was a prayer warrior, counselor, and a mentor to many through the years. She has outlived many of her friends, but those who remain are dear, and have stated many times how blessed they have been to have shared life and ministry with Sister Kesler.
She was an avid reader, wrote in her journals, read the newspaper every morning, and did crossword puzzles. She was a magnificent storyteller. She loved to cross-stich, make floral arrangements, canned food from the garden, and was a skilled seamstress. Her husband Dennis was a sharp dresser because Frances took much care to lay out his clothes.
She kept the home fires burning, and always had a welcoming smile for all who entered.
What she did in her life, she did out of her love for others, but most of all, she did all for the love of her Savior. Mrs. Kesler was a Warrior who fought and won many battles. What a great reunion on the other side where she heard, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Mrs. Frances Huff Kesler went to be with the Lord, peacefully in her home on April 12, 2021 in Athens, Georgia at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dennis Kesler, her parents David and Fanny Butler Huff, and her sister Betty Huff Epps.
Mrs. Kesler was survived by her five children, David Clarke Kesler (Sandie), Martha Kesler Hulsey (Duward), Carol Strangway (Merle), Phillip Dennis Kesler (Cheryl), and Mary P. Hix (Allen); 12 grandchildren, 32-great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Sam Huff (Elaine) and Asa Huff (Susan), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 15, 2021 from The Jefferson Church with Reverend Rodney Kesler, Reverend J.D. Sosebee, Reverend Ronald Wilson and Reverend Nick Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in the Nicholson Cemetery with Reverend Mark Mobley and Reverend Morris Sapp officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Bryan Watkins, Joe Couch, Clay Huff, Wesley Huff, John Wood, Lee Swain, David Morgan. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Evans Funeral Home.
Our greatest appreciation for all the caregivers who sacrificially loved Mama.
• Sharion Johnson
• Xernona Berry
• Tonika Glenn
• Santeria Johnson
• Liz Mobley
• Faye Swain
• Jenny Owensby
• Bridgeway Hospice
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jefferson Church, 267 Mahaffey Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
