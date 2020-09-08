COMER - Frances Kidd, 77, of Comer, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Comer, she was the daughter of the late Garnett McGinnis and Nellie Hardman McGinnis Parham. Mrs. Kidd was a seamstress for over 40 years and was a member of Vineyards Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William “Billy” Kidd; and her brother, Larry McGinnis.
Survivors include her son, Tim Kidd (Jackie); step-sons, Billy Ray Kidd (Cathy) and Bill Kidd (Martha); two brothers, Robert McGinnis (Cleta) and G.H. McGinnis; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends; Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6 until 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Due to current health concerns, masks are required.
Funeral service will be private and burial will be at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul Kidd, Fred Kidd, Chris Wood, Richard McGinnis, Stanley Johnson and Mike Meadow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freedom Church of God, 3428 Neese Commerce Road, Commerce, Ga. 30530 (Madison County).
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements.
