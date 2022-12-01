HARTWELL - Frances Lou Dean Arndt, 89, Hartwell, formerly of Danielsville, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
A native of Madison County, she was the daughter of the late James Floyd Dean and Allie Crowe Dean. She was a graduate of the University of Georgia and a homemaker. She lived most of her life in Danielsville, where she and her late husband of 60 years, John Lewis Arndt, raised their three daughters. In recent years, they lived full time at their home on Lake Hartwell. Mrs. Arndt was a lifelong member of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane Arndt Johnson and her husband Linton, Elberton, Deborah Arndt Rogers and her husband Bill, Hartwell, and Donna Arndt Powell and her husband Jon, LaGrange; six grandchildren, Lint Johnson, Rome, Allison Frances “Alli” Johnson, Los Angeles, California, Deana Rogers, Atlanta, Anna Rogers Nourse and her husband Andy, Greer, South Carolina, and Wes Powell and Sarah Powell, both of LaGrange; and five great-grandchildren, Emory Lee Johnson, Kennedy Dean Johnson, Andrew John “AJ” Nourse, Austin Tillman Nourse and Jon Brooks Powell. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Funeral service: Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, with the the Rev. Kyung Kim officiating. Private burial will be in Hart Memorial Park Cemetery, Hartwell. Sons-in-law and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 484 Hawthorne Ave., Athens, Ga. 30606 or 262 N. McIntosh St., Elberton, Ga. 30635.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
