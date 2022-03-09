COMMERCE - Frances Louise Wilson Anthony, 89, Commerce, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at The Oaks in Athens.
Born on June 14, 1932 in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late W. Thurmon and Myrtle R. Saxon Wilson. She was the widow of Roger Anthony. She retired from Strickland’s BBQ, was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen W. Anderson; brothers, Harold Wayne Wilson and Willis Wilson.
Survivors include brothers, William Wilson, Seffner, Fla., and Claude Wilson, Commerce; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Vernon Manders, Commerce; niece, Shelia L. Anderson Jackson, Nicholson; nephew, Ricki Anderson, Commerce; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Grey Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Owensby officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
