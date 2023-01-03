JEFFERSON - Frances Phillips Martin, 89, Jefferson, entered rest Monday, January 2, 2023.
Mrs. Martin was born in Jackson County, the daughter of the late Ben Phillips and the late Sadie Hawkins Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Clyde F. Martin; four sisters; and one brother.
Mrs. Martin retired from Jefferson Mills and was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, Jefferson.
Survivors include nieces and nephews, Barbara Martin Gooch, Ernest Martin, Bud and Pat Healan, Tim and Carolyn Satterfield and Peggy Thurmond; and many other loving nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Evans Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Cary Pittman officiating. Burial will follow at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3650 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
