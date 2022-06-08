STATHAM - Frances R. Smith, 94, Statham, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022.
She was the longest living member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she loved to serve. Frances loved teaching Sunday school, Bible school, cooking and any other thing she could do to serve the Lord. She was a lifetime resident of Statham and loved being mother and grandmother to all her neighbors and their children.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William R. Smith; and her parents, John Henry Roberts and Angie Thurmond Roberts.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicky and Tricia Smith, both of Statham.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Matt Dibler and Bro. Lindell Hunsley officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 6, 2022 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Donations may be made to The Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
