WINDER - Frances Reynolds, 87, Winder, passed away January 26, 2020.
Mrs. Reynolds was born February 7, 1932 in Oconee County to the late Robert Edward and Mary Jane Hancock Mahley. She was preceded by her son, Jimmy Reynolds in 1998; and her husband, James E. Reynolds in 2015. Mrs. Reynolds was a retiree of the Barrow County Board of Education, where she served in food service. She was a member of the Winder Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Donald Reynolds, Chris and Shelby Reynolds, and Kathy Reynolds, all of Winder; grandchildren, Tripp Reynolds, Adam Reynolds, Amanda Chester, Blake Reynolds and Dylan Reynolds; and eight great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Moore officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Winder Wesleyan Church, 64 East Midland Ave., Winder, Ga. 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
