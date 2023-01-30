PENDERGRASS - Francis “Frank” Rizzo, 74, Pendergrass, entered rest Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Mr. Rizzo was born in Dover, New Jersey, the son of the late Evelyn Soucie Porter. Mr. Rizzo was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and was retired from Parsippany Troy Hills Township in New Jersey.
Survivors include his wife, Kathlene “Kathy” Freeman Rizzo, Pendergrass; son, Daniel Edward Hussey (Brandy), Hoschton; daughter, Krystal Lynn Bernard, Jackson Township, New Jersey; and two granddaughters, Danielle Elizabeth Hussey and Madison Grace Hussey, Hoschton.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Pastor Steven Fenlon officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Frank Rizzo to the Food Bank of First Baptist Church of Jefferson, or to www.mercyships.org or to www.indangeredarkfoundation.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
