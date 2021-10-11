COLBERT - Francis Marion Livengood Sr., Colbert, fell asleep in death on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at his home.
Francis Livengood was born February 14, 1929, in Redlands, Calif., and graduated from Redlands High School in 1947. Fran (as he was lovingly known) also served in the Korean War, before settling down and marrying Marjory (Marge) on April 11, 1954.
His life changed dramatically after being introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses through Marge. He began studying the Bible, dedicating his life to his God, Jehovah, and getting baptized on September 5, 1959.
Fran was a very spiritual man, lovingly caring for his family and the congregation for many years. He had the privilege of serving in many congregations and attending several International conventions throughout Europe and Central America in the 60s. He moved to Georgia in the late 80s, followed by his son, Fran Jr., and his family a few years later.
Fran will always be fondly remembered for his faithful routine of preaching the good news, even in “difficult times” (2 Tim 4:2). Fran was a loyal friend, always greeting you with a firm handshake, a hug, or better yet, some homemade cookies.
Fran expressed a strong faith in the future paradise and resurrection hope, and we look forward to being reunited with our dear friend soon.
He was preceded in death by parents, Samuel Bruce Livengood and Norah Silvia Harmon; brothers, Edwin Ray Livengood, Edward Bruce Livengood (twins) and Loren David Livengood.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marjory K Livengood; his son and daughter-in-law, Francis Livengood Jr. and Lupe Livengood; his granddaughter, Megan Johnson and her husband Brandon Johnson; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 4 p.m. via virtual meeting. The stream can be viewed at http://stream.khconf.com/player/#/token/ZGYz-N2U2
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
