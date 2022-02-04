JEFFERSON - Francis McDowell Small Sr., 91, Jefferson, entered rest Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Mr. Small was born in Belmont, North Carolina, a son of the late Edward Jerome Small and Georgia Walker Shulte. Mr. Small was retired from Lathem Time Recorder Corporation after 33 years of service. Mr. Small was a member of the Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge #449, Northeast Georgia Antique Auto Club in Clarkesville, and the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Jefferson. Mr. Small was a lover of family, old music and antique cars. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by grandchildren, Shari and Josh Small; and his step-father, Wallace Shulte.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Betty Barrett Small, Jefferson; sons, Frank “Mack” Small Jr., Jefferson, David Edward Small (Susan), Jefferson, and Steven Allen Small, Jefferson; daughter, Lisa Small Ashcraft (Darren), Loganville,; grandchildren, Dwain Baxter, Sabrina Wilder, Shane Small, Brandy Ashcraft, Shelby Ashcraft, Carly Ashcraft, Latasha Small, Dustin Small, Kayten Meeks and Bradley Small; and great-grandchildren, Caylee Small, Trinten Arrowood, Ashton Baxter, Maison Baxter, Hailey Burdette, Matthew Small, Katie Wilder, Hunter Wilder, Tiana Ann Andrews, Isaac Parker and Lizzie Parker.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 5 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Brent Gilstrap officiating. In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Small, his remains will be cremated following the service.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Children's Home, P.O. Box 4183, Macon, Georgia 31208.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
