BRASELTON - Francis Ray Palmer, 83, Braselton, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Mr. Palmer was born January 28, 1938 in Cleveland. He was the son of the late Frank Palmer and Katie Mae (Welch) Palmer. He is also preceded in death by his sons, Billy Ray Palmer and Randall Keith Palmer; sisters; Evelyn Palmer, Fannie Ramey, Frankie Porter and Flonna Williams; and brothers Ervin Palmer and Fred Palmer
Mr. Palmer was a hard-working, loving man who worked with his hands in the furniture manufacturing business. He retired from Mooney Manufacturing. He loved hunting and fishing and being outside.
He is survived by his loving wife, Annie Ruby Marie (Gearin) Palmer, Braselton; daughter, Dianne Lautzenheiser and husband, Jeffrey, also of Braselton; adopted son, Ricky Gooch, Braselton; five grandsons, Matthew Lautzenheiser, Brian Lautzenheiser, Johnny Palmer, all of Braselton, Michael Riddle, Hoschton, and Timmy Palmer, Bowersville; six great-grandkids, Joseph Palmer, Ardmore, Okla., Hunter, Tristan and Alana, Habersham County, Kala and Brayden Riddle, Hoschton; brothers, Leon Palmer and Kenneth Palmer, Cleveland, and Jay Palmer, Clayton; sisters, Debbie Gearin, Wrens, and Kay Hardy, Winder.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel. The Reverend Harold Stewart will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy. NE, South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, Ga. 30328.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
